Digital First: Twin sisters leads hip hop dance college class

ITS NOT YOUR TYPICAL DANCE CLASS. THE TWO SISTERS GO BY THE NAMES BRACKEN RACHEL CARROLL HAVE BEEN TEACHING THEIR DANCE ROUTINES FOR A YEAR

“ It’s in aerobic class to get healthy and fit but you are learning some hip-hop moves in it” Bracken Carroll

STUDENTS WHO TAKE THIS CLASS GET A CHANCE TO LEARN COOL HIP HOP DANCES WHILE THEY’RE EXERCISING AND HAVING FUN WITH OTHERS. THEIR GOAL IS TO GET STUDENTS INVOLVED IN DANCE AND HEALTH COURSES ON MORE OF THE HINDS COMMUNITY COLLEGE CAMPUSES. ALTHOUGH THIS IS THE FIRST YEAR TO HAVE THIS ON CAMPUS THEY’RE ALREADY SEEING A HIGH LEVEL OF INTEREST IN STUDENTS.

“ we’ve had a request for multiple times throughout the day. Do we offer this course? Some people want to take it in the morning. Other people maybe want to take it at 4:30. There’s options so that everybody has a chance to take this class.” RACHEL CARROLL

THE CLASS IS GAINING SO MUCH ATTENTION EVEN THE TEACHERS WANT TO BE APART

“Some of the Faculty that works here has expressed interest in it too”

THIS CLASS MEETS ONLY TWICE A WEEK. THE INSTRUCTORS HOPES THEY CONTINUE THEIR ROUTINES OUTSIDE OF CLASS.

“We hope that they’re sharing what they have experienced in here with their friends. Maybe if their friends can’t come they can dance with him or if a friend says that sounds cool can I get in it they can let them know the information. They can maybe have their friends to come. Because everybody thinks is way more fun to exercise with your friends.”