Digital First: Two voter precincts in Vicksburg to be relocated before primary

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Voters in the city of Vicksburg who normally cast their ballots at two precincts will now be voting at new locations for the 2021 primary, runoff and general elections.

City Clerk Walter Osborne said, “In place of Vicksburg Junior High School, it’s First Baptist Church on Cherry Street. In place of Vicksburg High School Armory, it’s Travelers Rest Baptist Church on Belmar Avenue.”

Those changes were made due to construction being done at the school.

The city clerk says the voters affected by the change can expect a notification by mail within the next week. Osborne said the new precincts should be more convenient for voters.

He said people at the new locations are ready to help, and he hopes this new change pushes people to get out to cast their ballots.