DIGITAL FIRST: Vicksburg Celebrates the start of the holiday season with lots of good cheer

Its Beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Vicksburg residents. Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program gathered around the City of Vicksburg’s 16 foot Christmas Tree for a tree lighting that featured an evening of music, entertainment. Santa and Mrs. Claus kicked off the Christmas season starting at 5:00 pm.

Anyone walking through the streets of downtown Vicksburg will be treated to shimmering lights and ornaments. You can also enjoy carousel and trolley rides.

You can enjoy “Christmas in the Park” from November 29th through December 21st. Hours are Monday through Friday from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. School groups or tour groups can enjoy Thursday and Fridays from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM.