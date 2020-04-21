Digital First: Vicksburg community comes together through a Facebook page to support graduating seniors

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The coronavirus has affected many students and how they would normally graduate from high school. Two Vicksburg parents, Dawn Stevenson and Tiffany Howard, decided to create a Facebook page as a means to help students cope during the pandemic.

Jmieha Allen, who is a senior at Vicksburg High School, said her classmates started to loose faith.

“A lot of us are kind of like graduation is a big thing, and we’re not,” said Allen.

That’s when Stevenson and Howard came together to create the Facebook group Adopt a High School Senior.

“So, the Facebook page came along. My mom and one of my cousins got together because they both have high school seniors. So, they got together and were like what can we do to make the situation better,” explained Allen.

The page started as something small, but it turned out to be bigger than expected.

“A lot of people have really been positive about it. Like, we’re getting a lot of feedback. We’re getting asked every day people are excited. They want to adopt seniors,” said Allen.

The goal of the page is for every senior to receive support.

“If it’s nothing more than advice, gifts, mentorship anything like in that space, we’re getting that.”