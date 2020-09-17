Digital First: Vicksburg launches a new way to get around in the city

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg welcomed its first fleet of Blue Duck electric scooters with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The scooters will be available to rent in the downtown area between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., seven days a week.

Blue Duck agreed to hire employees to deploy, collect and maintain the scooters at no cost to the city.

“This is the first launch of micro-mobility electric scooters in the state of Mississippi. We are thrilled to be the first operator here. Vicksburg the first leading the state and we are partnered with the city of Vicksburg,” said Michael Keane, CEO of Blue Duck.

Twenty-five scooters will be available at the start of the project. Leaders said the transportation method will help people maintain social distancing measures in the city.

