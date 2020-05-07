Digital First: Vicksburg leaders and pastors commemorate National Day of Prayer amid pandemic





VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – At a time when Americans may be turning to prayer more than ever, Vicksburg leaders, pastors and community members honored the National Day of Prayer Thursday on the steps of City Hall. This year’s event consisted of prayers for everyone.

The 2020 National Day of Prayer comes amid an ongoing coronavirus pandemic, resulting in the death of more than 73,000 Americans and record unemployment claims. Around the country, religious observers have shifted habits amid social distancing, taking to video conferencing services and livestreams during some of the year’s holiest times: Easter, Passover and Ramadan.













The History

In 1775, the Continental Congress allocated a time for prayer in forming a new nation. Over the years, there have been calls for a day of prayer, including from President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. On April 17, 1952, President Harry Truman signed a bill proclaiming the National Day of Prayer into law in the United States. President Ronald Reagan amended the law in 1988, designating the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer.

The National Prayer Committee was formed in the United States in 1972. It went on to create the National Day of Prayer Task Force, with the intended purpose of coordinating events for the National Day of Prayer. According to the Legal Information Institute, the president shall issue each year a proclamation designating the first Thursday in May as a National Day of Prayer on which the people of the United States may turn to God in prayer and meditation at churches, in groups, and as individuals.