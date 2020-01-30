Digital First: Vicksburg leaders test new motorized scooters

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) -- Mexican police are looking for a drug trafficker nicknamed "The Iraqi" in connection with Wednesday's killing of five men in a neighborhood south of Downtown Juarez.

On Wednesday afternoon, two men drove up to a house, walked into the back yard and fired .40-caliber guns, killing the five people gathered there, police said. A few days earlier, three people had been shot to death in the same general area in separate attacks.