Digital First: Vicksburg leaders to allow city employees to start work Monday

This week leaders in Vicksburg are working to get city employees back to work starting Monday. This comes after Mayor Flaggs declared a civil emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak March 18th.

During this time, employees are expected to stop the city auditorium for a quick temperature screen which will determine if the employee is eligible to resume work Monday.

“Nonessential employees who have been at home and they are going to be coming back mingling with our employees who have been at work the whole time and so we had to have some type of mechanism to determine that our employees that were coming next we’re good as far as the temperatures and symptoms as far as that so that we can open up the city as far as bringing our employees back to work” said Fermika Smith.

The temperature screening will end Friday.