Digital First: Vicksburg leaders unveil historic marker honoring Tommie Lee Williams, Sr.







VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg leaders and members of the community attended the unveiling of a historic marker in the city. The marker honors Tommie Lee Williams, Sr.

Williams served as a corporal in the signal corps of the “Buffalo Division” in World War II. He graduated from Alcorn College in 1948.

Williams became Vicksburg’s first black independent licensed master plumber and trained other African Americans as apprentice and journeymen plumbers.

After he lost his sight in 1967, Williams founded We Care Community Services, Inc., which provided food, clothing and other services for more than 30 years. He was recognized by three U.S. presidents for his humanitarianism.

Williams passed away in 2014.