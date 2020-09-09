Digital First: Vicksburg mayor discusses changes to downtown recreation & leisure district

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. held a public hearing on Wednesday to discuss changes to the downtown recreation and leisure district.

Over the weekend, the city tested closing Washington Street between South and Clay Street. The plan was to allow more pedestrian traffic in downtown Vicksburg amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

If approved, temporary roadblocks would be placed on Washington Street. According to the Vicksburg Post, the area would be closed between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The barricades would be removed at 7:00 a.m.

LATEST STORIES: