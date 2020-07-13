Digital First: Vicksburg native creates new digest amid COVID-19 Pandemic

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – What started out as a thought has now become a reality for one Vicksburg native.

Gabrielle Terrett started Sorjourners Digest to help people see a better version of themselvers.

“Teaching people how to love themselves, loving their natural skin, loving their natural hair and just be comfortable with who they are. So that’s what we’re trying to do,” explained Terrett.

The senior writer said the blog is not just catered towards people in the Black community. When people see the blog, Terrett said she wants it to be something they are proud of and something that inspires people.

“It’s catered towards anyone who might want to have a better understanding of what goes on in that community, as well as a safe space for people who are like-minded.”

The stories the blog produces add a wide variety of content to the site.

“One of our most recent stories is about HBCUs versus PWIs. And that’s just talking about how there’s kind of a battle between African-American students who go to PWI as in those who go to HBCUs. Which one is better? When in reality it’s just good to have an education.”

