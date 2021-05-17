Digital First: Vicksburg Native Opens New Civil War Museum

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A new museum opened in the City of Vicksburg this weekend.

Charles Pendleton is the owner of the Vicksburg Civil War Museum, located at 1123 Washington Street. He said his main goal for the museum is to inform the younger generation about the history of African Americans during the Civil War.

“Research on a little bit of the entire Civil War. We have the reason the 11 southern states seceded from the union. We got some slavery artifacts in here. We’ve got a slave cabin that shows how slaves would’ve lived during that time. We’ve got the largest gun selection in this area and other artifacts that would’ve made up a soldier’s life,” said Pendleton.