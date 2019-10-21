Digital First: Vicksburg Police Department welcomes two new k-9 officers

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department welcomes two new members to the force.

K-9 Kilo is a three-year-old Dutch Shepherd. She is trained and certified in Narcotics Detection, Tracking and Apprehension through National Narcotic Detector Dog Association. Kilo is assigned to the Narcotics Division with her handler, Officer Donnie Heggins.

For seven years Donnie Heggins has served the community as a narcotics investigator. but, he has a history with dogs; His father is a retired k-9 officer.







Officer Heggins says it’s not always work for the K-9, she enjoys family time at home.