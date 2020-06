VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Tuesday, June 2, the Vicksburg Warren School District will allow graduating seniors to purchase their district-issued Chromebooks for $1.00.

Students can buy the Chromebooks if they have been accepted to a two-year or four-year university or college in Mississippi.

If students wish to purchase the device, they can from June 2 until June 30. They will need to make an appointment by calling the VWSD helpdesk at 601-619-4707.