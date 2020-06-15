Digital First: Vicksburg’s annual fireworks show to happen this year

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg’s Fourth of July celebrations will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Neighbors and visitors to the annual event are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines at the event.

South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour is over the city’s recreation department, which is responsible for the fireworks show. He said it’s important to continue with the tradition.

“The main thing is we can’t just come to a halt, stop. We’ve got to be able to let people get out and enjoy. We have the longest fireworks show in the state of Mississippi, here in Vicksburg. So it’s just something they can come to, and it’s thousands of people. And like I said, even thousands of people or hundreds of people, they can spread out on the ground in a blanket or whatever, bring their chairs along the river and out at the river park,” said Monsour.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a $45,000 contract with Pyroman of Campti, Louisiana, to put on the annual fireworks show.

Visit Vicksburg said this year’s fireworks show on the Mississippi River begins at 9:00 p.m. The fireworks will be shot behind the Old Depot Museum on Levee Street.

LATEST STORIES: