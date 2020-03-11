Digital First: Walmart driver recognized for driving 4 million safe miles

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol joined Walmart in Brookhaven to congratulate its first 4 million safe miles driver.

James Luckett has been with Walmart for 31 years and achieved four million miles of accident free safe driving during that time. In his speech on Wednesday, Luckett thanked MHP for their support.

Drivers typically work 11 to 14 hour shifts. According to Luckett, the secret to safe driving is obeying the speed limit, checking traffic is clear before going through green lights and obeying the law.

State troopers said they give safety briefings to many companies on safe operation of motor carriers on a regular basis. Teaching companies to maintain their vehicles and to maintain good safe drivers ultimately is the mission of the motor carrier division.

During the ceremony, Walmart awarded Luckett $10,000.