Digital First: Waterview Casino bounces back after being closed

VICSKBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi casinos reopened last week as the state eased restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the casinos that reopened is the Waterview Casino in Vicksburg.

General Manager Penny Bankston said business has been good since the casino reopened.

“Things have actually been wonderful. Customers have been so excited to get back into enjoy the facility, offering them an entertainment spot just to get out of the house and do something,” she explained.

The casino has new guidelines in place to keep customers and employees safe.

“Everything is totally different now. For one, all of our team members, they have to have their temperature checked before they can enter the building. They wear a little sticker to show that their temperature has been checked for the day,” said Bankston.

“Customers have really done a great job. They’ve been very compliant with the COVID CDC guidelines. Most of the customers are coming in with their own mask. However, we do provide them with a disposable one if they want to wear it.”

The casino also placed ‘Out of Order’ signs in some ares in order to keep social distancing guidelines in place.