Digital First: WC’s 9th grade basketball coach talks perseverance after losing everything

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – After Monday’s fire at Landings Apartments in Vicksburg, a 9th grade girl’s basketball coach is persevering.

Heather Casey is the coach at Warren Central High School. She coached a game for the girls, the same day the fire destroyed her apartment.

Casey said she’s not looking at her personal loss as something bad.

“I want them to always know that you don’t have to dwell and sit in a bad situation. You can keep moving forward. That what my mindset is. Okay, I lost everything. Okay, I can’t get it back. I can continue to do my job lead these girls, inspire these girls, and be a motivation to them. That is my ultimate goal,” she explained.