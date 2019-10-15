Digital First: Woman loses everything battling cancer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Her name is Carolyn B. She asked us not to use her last name because she is desperately hoping her disease won’t keep her from finding another job.

She was a professor, in a job she adored. That is until her diagnosis and subsequent years of treatment cost her everything.

12 News digital correspondent Anthony Howard has her story the first of three parts.

Watch as she talks about her journey. And follow along with her in Part Two and Three as she talks about how she’s helping others with little or no insurance chart their own path.

You can follow Carolyn’s story via this site.