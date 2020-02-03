Dinner and a Dive event to be hosted at MS Museum of Natural Science

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science will host a “Dinner and a Dive” event on Saturday, February 15.

The event will feature a four-course meal, live music and a cocktail reception. There will also be an interpretive SCUBA dive.

Chris Zachow, president of the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science Foundation Board of Directors, said, “Last year, the Foundation Board and museum staff created ‘Dinner and a Dive’ for our guests to experience the museum in a fresh, unique way and it was well received. We are looking forward to another fun evening this year and are grateful to everyone that supports the Foundation and the museum.”

Attendees must be 21 years of age or older. Seating for the event is limited. Tickets are $75 per person and must be purchased by February 7, 2020. You can buy tickets here.