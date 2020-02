JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians Against Human Trafficking will hold a fundraising dinner on Thursday, February 27.

The event will take place at Broadmoor Baptist Church from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $50 and are available for purchase on the MSAHT website. Funds raised from the dinner will go towards opening a shelter for child victims of human trafficking.

The evening will also include a raffle and feature a guest speaker.