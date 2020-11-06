Dirt bike rider critically injured in Jackson crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a dirk bike rider was injured in a crash.

The accident happened Thursday just after 5:00 p.m. on Lavernet Road near Courtview Street. Police said the dirt bike collided with a small SUV.

The dirt bike rider suffered life-threatening injuries. He is in critical condition at the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

LATEST STORIES: