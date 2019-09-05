Disability advocates pleased by court decision

Disability Rights Mississippi members say they are pleased Federal Judge Carlton Reeves agreed the state’s mental health system needs an overhaul.

Reeves agreed with attorneys who argued the state lacked the community based support to help people dealing with mental health issues stay on the right track. The opinion noted that in many instances people would end up hospitalized because they did not have access to the proper care or support. Reeves also noted the current situation is in direct violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Thursday advocates said the money is already there, it is simply a matter of reallocating funds within the Department of Mental Health to support community based solutions.