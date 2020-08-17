Downed power line causes delays on I-220 near Watkins Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A downed power line caused delays for Jackson drivers on I-220 past Watkins Drive on Monday.
Crews blocked the right, southbound lane of I-220 at this time due to a downed power line. It appears the power line fell on top of a house mover.
While crews were responding to the downed power line, a vehicle fire happened on I-220 N. near Watkins Drive. There’s no word on any injuries at this time.
