Disaster declaration for Mississippi areas in Oct. 26 storms

President Donald Trump on Friday approved a disaster declaration for parts of Mississippi affected by severe weather that hit in late October, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker’s office said.

Trump approved Gov. Phil Bryant’s request for the declaration a day after the entire Mississippi congressional delegation requested the declaration in a letter.

The declaration makes available federal resources to supplement state recovery efforts following the straight-line winds and flooding of Oct. 26. Affected counties include: Alcorn, Covington, Itawamba, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Leake, Lee, Marion, Neshoba, Newton, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Scott, Simpson, Smith, and Tippah.