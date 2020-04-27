Disaster loans available due to Easter weekend storms

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Businesses that were affected by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding on April 12, 2020, can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“The SBA is strongly committed to providing Mississippi residents with the most effective response possible to assist businesses, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans. Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza.

The federal disaster declaration covers Covington, Jefferson Davis and Jones counties, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Forrest, Jasper, Lamar, Lawrence, Marion, Perry, Simpson, Smith and Wayne.

SBA will continue to provide first class customer service and conduct outreach virtually with webinars, skype calls, phone assistance and step-by-step application assistance. As a result, SBA has opened a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center/Business Recovery Center (VDLOC/VBRC) to help survivors apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. There are virtual customer support representatives available to assist applicants with completing the online application.

The VDLOC/VBRC information:

Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center/Business Recovery Center(VDLOC/VBRC)

Open: Monday – Friday

Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (CT)

Closed: Saturdays and Sundays

FOCE-Help@sba.gov

Phone: 404-331-0333, Extensions: 2122; 2123; and 2106

These services are only available for the Mississippi disaster declaration as a result of the deadly Easter storms.

Survivors should contact the Disaster Assistance Professionals at 404-331-0333 Extensions 2122; 2123; and 2106 to schedule an appointment for immediate one-on-one assistance in completing their applications. Requests for SBA disaster loan program information may be obtained by emailing FOCE-Help@sba.gov. The SBA will conduct extensive outreach to ensure that all impacted by the disaster are afforded the opportunity to seek assistance.