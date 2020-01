LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A Las Vegas man is facing a murder charge for the death of a 17-year-old girl found dead in a sewer drain on Sunday. The girl had been missing for nearly six weeks.

According to the arrest report, Jayshawn Bailey, 22, called police on Jan. 19 and said he found a body in a sewer drain near his home on Fred Brown Drive, near MLK and Lake Mead boulevards. He told police he had seen some people dump something in the sewer drain about a month earlier and he was curious so he looked in the drain and found the girl's body.