JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Demand is up for hand sanitizer and disinfecting products with concerns over the coronavirus.

Dixon Thornton the vice president of sales at Jackson Newell Paper says they are getting calls from their customers for many supplies.

Disinfectants are flying off the shelves.

Thornton remembers demand being this high a decade ago with the swine flu.

The company says it still has large inventory but supply is dwindling.