

Disney Princess — The Concert is an 80+ city U.S. tour bringing together Broadway’s Disney princesses to perform beloved Disney classics. The tour launches its first spring leg with Tony®-nominee Susan Egan (Broadway’s original ‘Belle’ in Beauty and the Beast, ‘Meg’ in Disney’s animated feature Hercules), Arielle Jacobs (Broadway’s ‘Jasmine’ in Aladdin, In The Heights), Disney Channel icon Anneliese van der Pol (That’s So Raven, Raven’s Home, Broadway’s final ‘Belle’ in Beauty and The Beast), and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters (Broadway’s ‘Nala’ in The Lion King, Hamilton). The cast will perform more than 30 favorite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics like “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind,” and “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”

