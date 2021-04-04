Disneyland’s fried pickle corndog with peanut butter perplexes internet

(NEXSTAR) – A new addition to the Disneyland menu has some people scratching their heads.

On Wednesday, the Disney Parks Blog announced a new dish available at Disneyland Resort in California: a Panko-crusted corndog with a pickle inside. To make matters more perplexing, the dish comes with a side of peanut butter for dipping.

The confection is available at Disneyland’s Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs Cart in Downtown Disney.

The corndog has taken the internet by storm, with some saying they can’t wait to try it, while others are giving it a hard pass.

i just saw a corn dog that was a pickle that was stuffed with the hot dog and it was served with peanut butter and now i gotta drive to disneyland to get it okay where my socal mbb at im coming over — hyungwon_lover0115🌙✨ (@joohyungwonho) April 3, 2021

I don’t even eat meat but this looks so good………..everyone on here loves to lie https://t.co/IdS9veICbT — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) March 31, 2021

so I assume it is a monster fusion of the corn dog and the peanut butter/pickle sandwich (of which I just learned), with some deep fried pickle (a la Hooters) thrown in there. therefore I am now most confused by the hot dog. — Emma Jude Harris (@HeyEmJude) March 31, 2021

SFGATE’s Julie Tremaine got her hands on the corndog in question. Here’s her verdict: “Not terrible. Actually pretty good. The cornbread to pickle to hot dog ratio somehow works to perfectly balance out the three strong flavors into one relatively mild, salty-sweet bite.”

The corndog costs $13.