Disobeying health guidelines may be behind recent COVID-19 spikes in predominantly white counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In this new wave of Coronavirus cases spiking in Mississippi, doctors are seeing vice versa trends with who’s getting infected the most.

Recent data from the department of health shows the last two weeks predominantly white communities have been contracting and spreading the virus.

Over the past two weeks, Mississippi has averaged about 759 new COVID-19 cases per-day, more than half are from white patients in counties with a majority white population. One of the top political research agencies, Pew Research, shows politics might be fueling this surge.

New graphics released from State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs illustrates white Mississippians making up over 61% of COVID-19 infections from Oct. 5. through Oct. 18. Almost doubling the cases of African Americans.

“Over 60% of new cases in the past two weeks are in Caucasians and over 60% of new deaths are in Caucasians,” Dr. Dobbs said in a recent briefing. “So, we’ve seen a significant shift and a drop partially in cases and deaths within the African American community.“

The latest reports from the state department of health show Hinds County, the once hottest spot for COVID-19 spreading only saw a 4% jump in cases the past two weeks. While Lincoln increased by 13%, Hancock by 17% and Benton jumped up 15%. None are part of the governor’s mask mandate.

“In the white communities really what we’re seeing is it’s a question of compliance,” Investigative Reporter Larrison Campbell told us. “This idea of wearing masks has got very politicized and you’re not seeing the same rates of compliance among white Mississippians.”

19 different studies and research projects gathered by the Center for Disease Control illustrate the common way COVID-19 spreads in droplets through the air and on surfaces gets cut off by a masked barrier called source control.

“A virus job is to stay alive, it stays alive by moving through groups,” Campbell added. “And once it moves through a group it moves onto another group. It’s tearing through white communities right now and the cycle is going to continue. If it comes back around with communities of color, I think the health outcomes just due to communities of color tend to have worse outcomes from it.”

Four of the top five counties showing the highest rates are predominantly white and voted for President Trump in 2016. Pointing investigators to political views driving their attitudes to not take precautions.

“There’s politics and then there are facts, or there’s politics and there’s science,” Campbell continued. “They’ve now become intertwined, and if science is something you don’t like it’s because it’s been politicized. Probably the biggest legacy of Trump’s presidency.”

Even though there is not a statewide mask mandate the governor is still encouraging Mississippians to wear a mask in public.

In her analysis Larrison Campbell spoke to pastors down in Lincoln County to see if they’ll require masks once they switch to indoor services, their response was sticking to personal choices.