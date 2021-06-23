District 2 Supervisor David Archie proposes new jail in Metrocenter Mall

Front of vacant part of Metrocenter Mall in Jackson on June 23, 2021 (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 New)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie has big plans for the vacant portion of the building attached to the Metrocenter Mall–he wants to turn it into a short term jail for misdemeanor crimes.

“At the end of the day this is good space with air condition,” Archie said. “Space that is out of the way of citizens who live in the area.”

He said the city and county need to crack down on misdemeanors, which constantly get overlooked. This will allow accountability.

He said it’s also cost effective.

“A brand new facility perhaps may cost $20 mil – $25 mil” Archie said. “We’re looking at 1.5 mil or less to get this done.”

Archie added that the jail would be discreet– he said if you’re shopping next door, you won’t witness any action in front of the jail.