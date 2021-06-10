District Donuts to open in Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Belhaven Town Center announced New Orleans-based District Donuts Sliders Brew will open in Jackson. The eatery will be located in the former space of Campbell’s Craft Donuts.

“People ask us all the time why Jackson is the next location and our answer always goes back to the neighborhood of Belhaven,” said Aaron Vogel, co-owner of District Donuts who has an additional location in Las Vegas. “Our hope is to always find ourselves in neighborhoods that make sense for us and we think we found the right one in Jackson. The larger context of Jackson feels super welcoming to us as well. Every interaction we’ve had with people in the community has reinforced our excitement in being a part of the Jackson community.”

District Donuts plans to open this summer.