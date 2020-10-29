Dixie Electric crews work to restore power after Hurricane Zeta

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Dixie Electric crews are still responding to emergencies after Hurricane Zeta’s winds caused 7,986 members to lose power. As of Thursday morning, more than 2,500 members remain without power.

All of Dixie Electric line workers, contract line crews and right-of-way clearing crews are assessing damage and clearing trees and limbs from the power lines.

According to the company’s initial assessments, there are at least two broken poles. Assessment and restoration will continue throughout the day.

Power outage update as of 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29:

Covington – 22

Forrest – 125

Jones – 1357

Perry – 368

Wayne – 964

Total – 2836

Dixie Electric advises customers not to plug generators directly into the home’s wiring after the storm. This can back feed the power lines and injure workers. Plug portable generators directly into the appliances or electronics that you want to operate.

Report power outages to Dixie Electric by calling 888-465-9209.

LATEST STORIES: