Dixie Electric to assist Louisiana after Hurricane Laura

LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV) – Sixteen linemen from Dixie Electric Power Association departed on Thursday to assist with power restoration at Beauregard Electric Cooperative in DeRidder, Louisiana.

The line workers will be restoring power to members after Hurricane Laura struck the area a week ago. According to the cooperative’s website, restoration will likely take at least four weeks.

“Our line crew personnel are proud to help those in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Laura,” General Manager Randy Smith said. “Earlier this year, our area was damaged by four tornadoes, and neighboring cooperatives sent their line personnel to assist us. We are proud to be able to respond when we are called upon.”

