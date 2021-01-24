Dixie National Color Bonanza and Mule show held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nothing but smiles were seen at the first Dixie National Color Bonanza and Mule show on Sunday at the Equine Center in Jackson.

For many people like the Culwell brothers, the pandemic has put a pause on their plans.

“It’s been really hard since it started we haven’t been able to do much,” said Bobby and Nick.

But in their first show of the year, things went well.

“We placed real good in the live classes like riding and trail and we did a roping class too called ranch trail.”

Molly Nicodemus is proud of how well her sons, Nick and Bobby, did this weekend. They’ve traveled to nine states to compete and said it was exciting to compete in a big show at home.

“This is such a big fancy facility and to come here to be in our own backyard we live in Louisville, it was really fun to come here and show off the horses in something new that we’ve never done before.”

People from Texas, Alabama and Kentucky and beyond were hoping to win big.

For many this is a family affair and the Culwell brothers encourage others to check out the Dixie National Livestock show and rodeo as it continues through February 21.