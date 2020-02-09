Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo release events schedule

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson announces the schedule of Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo events taking place today, Sunday, February 9, 2020.

All events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Sunday, February 9

7:00 a.m. – Open Simmental, Percentage Simmental, Simbrah Show – Barn 14

7:00 a.m. – Open R.O.V. Angus Show – Coliseum

7:30 a.m. – R.O.V. Angus Open Brangus Show – Coliseum

8:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. – Dixie National Rodeo Breakfast at the Mississippi Farmers Market

10:15 a.m. – Cowboy Church in the Sales Arena in Barn 12

1:00 p.m. – Open Red Brangus Show – Barn 14, Ring 1

1:00 p.m. – Open Charolais Show – Barn 14, Ring 2

3:00 p.m. – The Dixie National Rodeo with special entertainment – Gene Watson

*Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson will be attendance.

5:00 p.m. – Open Barrow Show – Swine Area Barn 6

Performances of the Dixie National Rodeo, the largest rodeo east of the Mississippi River run through Wednesday, February 12.

Rodeo Entertainment

Sunday, February 9 – 3:00 p.m. – Gene Watson

Monday, February 10 – 7:00 p.m. – Jordan Davis

Tuesday, February 11 – 7:00 p.m. – Craig Morgan

Wednesday, February 12 – 7: 00 p.m. – Russell Dickerson

Tickets can be purchased at the Coliseum Box Office, Ticketmaster outlets, online or charge by phone 1-800-745-3000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories