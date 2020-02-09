Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo release events schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- State Auditor Shad White will be paying a visit to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Monday to brief officials on the largest public embezzlement scheme in Mississippi's history.

"We moved quickly and quietly in the Auditor’s office to put a stop to the DHS scheme before any more money was taken, and now is the time to use every investigative resource available to uncover all the fraud that remains," said White.