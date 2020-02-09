Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo release events schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson announces the schedule of Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo events taking place today, Sunday, February 9, 2020.
All events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.
Sunday, February 9
7:00 a.m. – Open Simmental, Percentage Simmental, Simbrah Show – Barn 14
7:00 a.m. – Open R.O.V. Angus Show – Coliseum
7:30 a.m. – R.O.V. Angus Open Brangus Show – Coliseum
8:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. – Dixie National Rodeo Breakfast at the Mississippi Farmers Market
10:15 a.m. – Cowboy Church in the Sales Arena in Barn 12
1:00 p.m. – Open Red Brangus Show – Barn 14, Ring 1
1:00 p.m. – Open Charolais Show – Barn 14, Ring 2
3:00 p.m. – The Dixie National Rodeo with special entertainment – Gene Watson
*Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson will be attendance.
5:00 p.m. – Open Barrow Show – Swine Area Barn 6
Performances of the Dixie National Rodeo, the largest rodeo east of the Mississippi River run through Wednesday, February 12.
Rodeo Entertainment
Sunday, February 9 – 3:00 p.m. – Gene Watson
Monday, February 10 – 7:00 p.m. – Jordan Davis
Tuesday, February 11 – 7:00 p.m. – Craig Morgan
Wednesday, February 12 – 7: 00 p.m. – Russell Dickerson
Tickets can be purchased at the Coliseum Box Office, Ticketmaster outlets, online or charge by phone 1-800-745-3000.