Dixie National Rodeo returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo returned to Jackson. All events for the rodeo will happen at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Here are the events for Tuesday, February 4:

8:00 a.m. – Beef Breeding Show – Coliseum

8:00 a.m. – Commercial Meat Goat Doe Show – Judging Arena/Barn 14

Market Goat Show begins 15 minutes after Commercial Meat Goat Doe Show – Judging Arena/Barn 14

9:00 a.m. – Dixie National Equestrians with Disabilities Show – Kirk Fordice Equine Center

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Premier Dairy Goat Exhibitor Contest – Mississippi Farmers Market

Performances of the Dixie National Rodeo, the largest rodeo east of the Mississippi River, take place Thursday, February 6, to Wednesday, February 12. Tickets can be purchased at the Coliseum Box Office, Ticketmaster outlets, online at www.ticketmaster.com or charge by phone 1-800-745-3000.

