Dobbs: “Mississippi gaining great momentum in COVID-19 vaccinations”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the number of Mississippians getting vaccinated is increasing.

“Mississippi is maintaining great momentum in vaccinations and cases. Forty-three thousand Johnson & Johnson [will be] available for next week – coming to a clinic or pharmacy near you. Now’s the time – get your shot!” he stated on Twitter.

The following graph illustrates reported COVID-19 doses administered weekly which includes the first and second doses.

In March, a record high month’s total of 475,086 vaccinations were given. As of April 3, it is projected that 100,303 shots will be administered to Mississippians.

