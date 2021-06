JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, 89 percent of deaths and hospitalizations in the past month have been in people who are unvaccinated.

The chart below demonstrates the deaths and hospitalizations statistics during the month of June 2021 by vaccination status and age group.

89% of deaths and hospitalizations past month in unvaccinated



100% of deaths < 50 unvaccinated pic.twitter.com/pTGBYxRSIc — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) June 25, 2021

On Friday, June 25, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 243 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.