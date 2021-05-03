Doc McStuffins exhibit to open at Mississippi Children’s Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, officials with the Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) announced an exhibit based on Disney Junior’s series “Doc McStuffins” will open on May 22, 2021. The exhibit will run through September 5, 2021.

The interactive English and Spanish bilingual experience will transport kids and families from Doc’s backyard clinic to the McStuffins Toy Hospital. Families will be invited to help Doc perform check-ups and diagnose toy patients while learning about healthy habits, compassion, and nurturing care.

“Doc McStuffins serves as a great role model to children and adults, encouraging them to explore the importance of taking care of their own bodies as well as caring for others,” said Angela Mitchell, MCM’s Director of External Affairs. “Through imaginative play, we hope our visitors will learn more about health, science, and medicine and discover that children can be anything they want to be when they grow up.”

This exhibit was produced by The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis and Disney Junior.