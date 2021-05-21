Doc McStuffins Exhibit to open to public on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum’s new exhibit, “Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit,” will be at the museum on Saturday, May 22 through Sunday, September 5.

It’s the first ever traveling summer exhibit based on the award winning Disney Junior series about a six year old that heals stuffed animals and toys.

Kids will be transported into the McStuffins Toy Hospital, where they can help Doc diagnose and treat toy patients.

The interactive exhibit can be experienced in English or Spanish, and people of all ages may be able to get something out of it.

“We do hope that by engaging in this exhibit that adults and caregivers will also learn some new healthy ways in which they can take care of themselves, help take care of their children and their families,” said Monique Ealey, Mississippi Children’s Museum Director of Education.

A member’s only preview party is happening now until 7:00 p.m.