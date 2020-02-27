Doctors at UMMC discuss public and hospital preparedness for coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Health officials in Mississippi are on high alert for the coronavirus, even though there are no confirmed cases in the state.

Doctors at the University of Mississippi Medical Center discussed methods of infection prevention. They were joined by other state health officials, including State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

“I think one of the things that was mentioned was about monitoring travelers. We have been engaged, directly, actively monitoring travelers that are coming from China now for several weeks,” said Byers. “As we are aware, the outbreak is expanding to other countries outside of China, and there has been sustained transmission in a number of other countries. But when you look at the cases that are occurring, those individuals who have been in China are still at the highest risk. That’s where the majority of the transmission has occurred at this point. We’re working closely with the CDC to identify those individuals who have traveled to China and to make direct contact with them.”

