Doctors say that COVID-19 vaccine only works if majority gets it

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Royal Victoria Hospital, in Belfast, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning its vaccination campaign, a key step toward eventually ending the pandemic. (Liam McBurney/Pool via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said the state can expect the vaccine to be available “sometime in the spring before healthy general public individuals would have the opportunity.”

Thomas Rosen said he will not be getting the vaccine, because he believes the precautions he’s been taking all along will do the trick.

“I haven’t got sick,” Rosen said. “I take precautions. I wash my hands, I wear my mask and I stay away from people.”

Rosen’s friend Richard Babcock said that if the first people to get the vaccine have good experiences with it, he’d reconsider in a few months.

“If it didn’t have severe side effects and all this crazy stuff,” Babcock said. “You don’t know what a new drug, a new vaccine might do to somebody.”

Candus Johnson is on the fence.

“I’m hesitant to take it because I don’t know what it is,” Johnson said. “But I also didn’t know what measles or chicken pox were and I took the vaccine, so.”

The only solid “yes” was from Daniel Wallace.

“That’s the thing to do!” Wallace said. “God wants you to do it.”

Dr. Amy Hollman with MEA’s Spillway clinic said that in order for the vaccine to work in a widespread fashion, there’s a specific number of people who will need to get it.

“To reach heard immunity, we need probably at least 70% of the population to get the vaccination,” Dr. Hollman explained.

Dr. Hollman has a question that she wants everyone to ask themselves: “what’s worse, side effects from the vaccine, or actually experiencing coronavirus?”

“The side affects appear to be very mild, compared to having the illness itself,” Dr. Hollman said.

She hopes healthy-able bodied people not in favor will consider changing their minds. About 10% of every day’s diagnoses will require hospitalization.

“You really need to think about other people too because the people who are gonna need hospitalization may not have access to that very soon,” Dr. Hollman said. “We’re kinda hitting that capacity that we’ve been worried about.”

Dr. Hollman is encouraging everyone to get the vaccine with a few exceptions — anyone with immediate anaphylactic type reaction to or anyone immunosuppressed, should for now steer clear.

