Documentary tells story of changing Mississippi’s state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The new Mississippi state flag became the official flag of the state on January 11, 2020, after voters approved of the design in November 2020. A short film documentary, “A New Day in Mississippi,” showcases the timeline of how the new state flag came to be.

The premiere of the award-winning documentary will take place Tuesday night in Jackson at the historic Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center.

The film features Mississippi community leaders who led the movement that helped change the flag. The documentary has been showcased in films across the country. It’s been nominated for an award at the Las Vegas Black Film Festival, and it received the Hollywood Gold Award.

The premiere begins at 6:30 p.m., and the showtime for the film is at 7:00 p.m.