Dog burned by 12-year-old child is now on the road to recovery

TUNICA, Miss. (WJTV) – Buddy, who is a dog, is on the road to recovery after being burned by a 12-year-old back in April.

Over the past nine weeks, Buddy has had five skin graph surgeries. He was taken to Mississippi State University’s Veterinary School, where he continues to get better every day.

Sandy Williams, the director of the Humane Society, said Buddy will get to keep his eyesight.

Williams said the burned parts of his face are almost healed, and he’s still a happy and loving dog despite what happened to him.

The 12-year-old also confessed to tying an electrical cord around Buddy’s neck. However, due to their age, the child will not face criminal charges.

Williams said people from all over the country have contributed money to make Buddy’s state-of-the-art treatments possible.