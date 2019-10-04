Dog park set to open in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- The City of Clinton will hold a ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the new Clinton Bark Park from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, October 5.

The dog park will feature play structures, water fountains for furry animals and even areas of shade for owners and dogs to sit under. It will also include spaces for small and large dogs to play when interacting with other pet lovers in the community.

In addition to being a gathering spot for local pets and their owners, the park’s location is next to Kid’s Towne Park, which will allow families and pets to play together in closer proximity.

According to Clinton Parks and Recreation Director Adam Wade, the town’s newest addition will be the first dog park between the Ross Barnett Reservoir and Vicksburg.

The park hours are from dawn until dusk. For more information on the rules and regulations visit here.