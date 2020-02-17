Dog rescued from flooding in Jackson

Breaking News
National Weather Service: Pearl River to crest at 37.5 feet on Monday in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (CBS) – Rescuers in Jackson traveled by boat through flooded neighborhoods on Sunday, looking for animals stranded by flood waters.

The group, organized by Coco’s House Senior Sanctuary and Rescue, found and saved several dogs that had been abandoned.

Amber Burrus, a neighbor, said even though two shelters had opened for pets, some animals were clearly left behind.

Mississippi urged thousands of people in the Pearl River flood plain to evacuate as the river reached its highest level in 37 years and was not expected to recede for days.

The City of Jackson had issued a seven-day mandatory evacuation order for low-lying areas on Friday. The Pearl River had swollen due to recent storms and has continued to rise even with dry weekend weather.

