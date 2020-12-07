Heatherwood neighborhood shaken by break-ins, dog shot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Heatherwood community has been shaken after a home burglary ended with a shot dog and a terrorized family.

A quiet neighborhood filled with joggers, families walking dogs and children was met with a home burglary Friday night when two men tried to enter a Heatherwood home and take what they could find. The owners of the home have lived there for twenty six years

Nothing was stolen from the family except their feeling of security in a neighborhood they’ve lived in for years and their beloved dog is still in the hospital.

Jackson police are investigating the crimes.

LATEST STORIES: