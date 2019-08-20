Dogs roam free in Clinton: Excitement over new park

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Dogs in Clinton will soon be able to roam free and play in the area’s first-ever dog park.

City officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, for the $50,000 project at 913 Old Vicksburg Road in Clinton.

The City of Clinton Parks and Recreation is heading the project which was approved by the city council in a six-to-one vote.

Construction will wrap up by the end of August and the park is expected to open to the public by mid-to-late-September.

For more details about the dog park, visit ClintonMS.org.